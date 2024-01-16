ONE Championship has made submission grappling a must-watch division within their many combat sports offerings thanks to them featuring the best athletes from all over the world and chief among them is the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion Danielle Kelly.

The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-born star entered the pro scene in 2014 and has since amassed 19 wins, three of them being major wins under the ONE Championship umbrella.

Although Kelly has only had one submission finish in the world’s largest martial arts promotion, that is no reason to underestimate her abilities as she has displayed world-beating techniques in her matches against the likes of old rival Jessa Khan, Japanese stars Ayaka Miura and Mei Yamaguchi, whom she fought to a draw in her promotional debut.

With her fighting against the very best in the world, the 28-year-old is certainly not against sharing some of her techniques as she recently showed how to properly apply the highly effective, yet difficult to execute, D’Arce Choke via Instagram:

Who’s next for Danielle Kelly?

Submission grappling fans last saw Kelly share the ONE Circle against Khan at ONE Fight Night 14 last September where she eventually claimed the ONE atomweight submission grappling world championship via unanimous decision.

Since that time, one name that has continuously been brought up as Kelly’s next opponent is that of multiple-time BJJ world champion Tammi Musumeci - sister of ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci.

“Darth Rigatoni” himself had been calling for his sister to get a shot against Kelly after their long history outside of the promotion and believes it is high time for a trilogy bout.

It remains to be seen whether ONE Championship will put together the dream match.