WATCH: British Muay Thai legend Liam Harrison looking like his old self in explosive padwork session

With Liam Harrison's long-awaited return to the Circle closing in, the 'Hitman' is staying active and continuing to hone his skills.

Recently, the one-time ONE world title challenger shared footage of himself looking sharp while doing some pad work with striking coach John Gillies on social media.

"Pads with the big dog @johngillies123," Harrison wrote on Instagram.

Liam Harrison has been out of action ever since he suffered a brutal injury in his co-main event clash with then-bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama at ONE on Prime Video 1 in August 2022. Harrison absorbed a vicious leg kick that immediately put him on the mat. Five months later, he underwent knee surgery to repair the damage and has been working his way back ever since.

In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, Harrison expressed an interest in returning this spring, saying:

"So hopefully I can fight around April time. That'd be nice."

With April right around the corner, fingers are crossed in hopes that he will hear something official regarding his highly anticipated comeback soon.

Liam Harrison says he's not in pain for the first time in years

After spending much of the last few years dealing with constant pain, Liam Harrison is happy to report that he can now get out of bed and go for walks without worrying about his knee acting up.

“For the last three years, it's been a struggle getting out of bed," Harrison added. "In the morning I wake up every morning early, I take the dog out and I go for a walk for about an hour with a dog and usually I'm walking for about 30 minutes before my knees stops hurting and I stop walking with a limp and that's been for about four years.”

He added:

“So now, to wake up in the morning and not be in pain for the first time in four years, it's amazing. To be fair, it just feels nice, just getting around in my everyday life not being in pain, not having my knees swollen up all the time."

Are you excited to see 'The Hitman' make his return to the Circle in 2024?