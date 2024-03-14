ONE Championship has given combat sports fans some of the most unforgettable fights in combat sports history and they added to that tally with another cracking bout this past January.

At ONE 165, the debuting Takeru Segawa challenged Superlek Kiatmoo9 for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship in what many fans have already called the fight of the year.

‘The Kicking Machine’ was on an utter rampage throughout the bout as he whipped thundering kicks to the lead leg of the Japanese megastar, leaving him limping throughout the better part of the contest.

However, Takeru was more than willing to fight through the pain and dole out some punishment of his own, particularly in the third round where he had Superlek reeling in the corner due to a big body kick.

But Superlek stayed in it and was able to reach the final bell and was declared the winner via unanimous decision. ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson recently broke down how he was able to do it.

When ‘Mighty Mouse’ is away from the ONE Circle, he takes time out of his day to do breakdowns of his peers’ fights on his YouTube channel ‘Mighty’ and the promotion shared a snippet of him dissecting Superlek withstanding Takeru’s hopeful onslaught via Instagram.

Takeru Segawa already back in training

After revealing that he had torn his knee in two places thanks to Superlek’s leg kicks, fans believed that Takeru would be on the shelf for quite a long time.

It now appears though that ‘The Natural Born Crusher’ is ahead of his recovery timetable, showcasing his progress in the latest training session with trainer Masakazu Watanabe.