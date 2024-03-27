WATCH: Denice Zamboanga literally carries another human being in strength training routine to prepare for Stamp

ONE women's atomweight MMA star Denice Zamboanga has her sights set on producing the biggest win of her career when she challenges Stamp Fairtex for the division's throne at ONE 167.

'The Menace' has long been chasing a shot at the ONE women's atomweight MMA world championship and after a strong string of victories against Lin Heqin and Julie Mezabarba, she will finally get her chance.

It will be no easy task though as Stamp has been on a run of dominance of her own as well, with her most recent outings being a knockout and TKO of Alyse Anderson and Ham Seo Hee, respectively.

Additionally, her TKO of the South Korean icon allowed her to become the first-ever three-sport ONE world champion as their bout was for the women's atomweight MMA world championship.

Before her MMA exploits, Stamp held the ONE atomweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world titles.

But Zamboanga knows that the chances of fighting for a world championship are a rarity in combat sports and she is going all out in her preparation for June 7 which ONE Championship shared on Instagram.

Stamp and Denice Zamboanga's past history

Before they rose to stardom, Stamp and Zamboanga were training partners under the famed Fairtex Training Center in Thailand which has produced world title competitors such as Yodsanklai Fairtex and Saemapetch Fairtex.

They developed quite the friendship through the years, but Zamboanga eventually left the gym to find her fortunes elsewhere - a move that has paid off in dividends.

With the ONE women's atomweight MMA world championship being contested at ONE 167 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand on June 7 though, both women will have to be heated enemies for one night.

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.