WATCH: Fabricio Andrade's collection of soul-snatching body shots in his march to the bantamweight MMA throne

Gunning for a knockout finish by aiming for the head is a surefire way to end the bout, but a body-shot knockout is just as impressive - something that Fabricio Andrade has taken a liking to.

'Wonder Boy' was matched up with the heavy-handed Filipino sensation Jeremy 'The Juggernaut' Pacatiw at ONE: Full Circle in February 2022 following impressive showings in his first three bouts.

Pacatiw's ill-fated charge led to him eating a knee straight to his midsection, forcing the referee to stop the bout.

Just a few months later, Andrade shared the ONE Circle with Kwon Won Il, repeating the feat once more with a thunderous kick that rendered 'Pretty Boy' unable to continue for a second-straight knockout.

Then in his first matchup against John Lineker for the ONE bantamweight MMA world championship, he rocked him hard with a big knee that doubled 'Hands of Stone' over, but it ended in a no-contest following an errant knee that crushed Lineker's groin cup.

The pair of Brazilians eventually got a rematch booked for the world championship, and Andrade finally put him away via TKO in the fourth round at ONE Fight Night 7.

Relive Andrade's best body shots thus far below:

Fabricio Andrade reveals when he might fight next

Fans last saw Andrade challenging Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship in November 2023, but ultimately succumbed to a second-round knockout.

The Evolve MMA/Tiger Muay Thai fighter has yet to be scheduled for a fight as he decided to recuperate from his injuries while spending some much-needed time with his family.

However, Andrade revealed in a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA that he plans to return between late May and early June and continue adding more highlight-reel finishes to his growing catalog.