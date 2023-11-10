WATCH: Henry Cejudo breaks down Jonathan Haggerty’s impeccable technique against Fabricio Andrade

Olympic wrestling gold medalist and former two-division UFC world champion Henry Cejudo was among the notable names who were impressed by Jonathan Haggerty’s fantastic striking in the latter's win against Fabricio Andrade.

Haggerty, who already has the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title, scored a second-round knockout finish against Andrade to become the new ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion. He also became the latest member of the exclusive two-sport world champions club in ONE Championship, which already had Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, Stamp Fairtex, Janet Todd, and Regian Eersel

Haggerty's impeccable performance to capture another world title sent shockwaves throughout the combat sports community, as fans, known personalities, and fellow MMA superstars, including Henry Cejudo, were left in awe.

On November 8, 2023, ‘Triple C’ posted a short and simple breakdown of the Briton’s finish over the Brazilian.

He captioned his Instagram post:

"Jonathan Haggerty was able to stop Fabricio Andrade and become a 2 Sport World Champ 🏆 Here’s how he set up the finishing shots to get the victory. MMA next? @onechampionship @jhaggerty_

In the video, Henry Cejudo pointed out that the 26-year-old was able to set up the high left kick by utilizing a faint that faked Andrade and allowed him to sneak in the strike through his high-guard defense.

Another attribute that Cejudo loves about the Knowlesy Academy representative is the latter's composure and patience. Haggerty, a former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, didn’t rush and overcommit to get the finish; instead, he still picked his shots and stayed disciplined from his striking range.

Because of the perfect mix of this fighting arsenal, the British superstar was able to score that highlight-reel finish. Cejudo, though, wants to see Haggerty go for a third world title belt and potentially challenge Andrade for his ONE bantamweight MMA world title.

It was also Haggerty's plan, as he stated during his post-fight interview in the aftermath of his double-champion triumph inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

