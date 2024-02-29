WATCH: Iranian juggernaut Amir Aliakbari's renaissance into becoming the heavyweight boogeyman

After coming up short in his first two appearances with the promotion, heavyweight powerhouse Amir Aliakbari has seen something of a career renaissance, dispatching his last three opponents.

This Friday, March 1, the former Greco-Roman Wrestling world champion returns to the circle gunning for his fourth straight victory when he meets for ONE heavyweight MMA world titleholder Arjan Bhullar as part of a stacked night of fights inside Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar.

The bout could also serve as something of a title eliminator, setting the stage for a potential rematch with the promotion’s current heavyweight MMA king, Anatoly Malykhin.

With fight night just a few short hours away, ONE Championship is looking back and Amir Aliakbari’s incredible rise up the division and establishing himself as one of the most dangerous men in all of ONE:

“Relive Iranian beast Amir Aliakbari's insane career in ONE so far before he fights former ONE Heavyweight MMA World Champion Arjan Bhullar at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1 and aims for revenge against divisional kingpin Anatoly Malykhin!”

Amir Aliakbari continues to run roughshod over the heavyweight division

Facing some early adversity in his ONE Championship run, Amir Aliakbari turned things around in August 2022, scoring a second-round knockout against former Italian MMA champion Mauro Cerilli.

He followed that up with a first-round shellacking of heavyweight icon and former world titleholder Brandon ‘The Truth’ Vera at ONE 164 in December 2022.

In his most recent appearance, Aliakbari dispatched Dustin Joynson at ONE Fight Night 12, making the Canadian standout submit to strikes.

Looking like a world-beater over the last year and a half, Aliakbari is ready to make a statement when he steps inside the circle for what will be the toughest test of his mixed martial arts career thus far.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE 166: Qatar live and for free on Friday, March 1.