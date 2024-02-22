WATCH: Jonathan Haggerty shows Mitch Chilson the proper technique in throwing the overhand right that knocked out Felipe Lobo

Does Jonathan Haggerty have the most powerful right hand in all of ONE Championship?

‘The General’ certainly made a case for himself in the ONE Fight Night 19 headliner when he blasted challenger Felipe Lobo with a full-body right hand that sent the Brazilian standout crashing to the canvas. With the win, Jonathan Haggerty claimed his sixth straight victory and successfully retained his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

ONE commentator Mitch Chilson got a little taste of where Haggerty’s incredible power comes from via a clip shared on the former fighter's Instagram.

“Let’s talk about the right hand of Jonathan Haggerty,” Chilson wrote. “Is it the best or is there a better right hand?”

Fans were also treated to a montage of Haggerty landing his patented right hand against a variety of opponents inside the Circle.

Jonathan Haggerty is ready to add a third belt to his collection

Already perfecting his skills in the art of eight limbs, Jonathan Haggerty has his sights set on Fabricio Andrade’s bantamweight MMA world championship.

Haggerty already owns a victory over ‘Wonder Boy’ at ONE Fight Night 16 in November to claim the ONE bantamweight kickboxing crown. If he gets his wish, he’ll have the opportunity to take Andrade’s 26 pounds of MMA gold.

“We've been working on a few things behind closed doors yeah so we'll be ready when the contract is sent to us,” Haggerty told the South China Morning Post about his potential move to mixed martial arts.

Do you want to see ‘The General’ test his skills in the world of MMA, or would you prefer to see him stick to Muay Thai and kickboxing?

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo replay can be watched on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.