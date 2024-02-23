WATCH: Marvel at Danielle Kelly’s technical precision with this picture-perfect kneebar finish 

If you figure Danielle Kelly walking down the street as a fitness model or a social media influencer, you'd be gravely mistaken. The dashing and dangerous ONE women's atomweight submission grappling world champion is one of the most lethal Jiujitsu black belts in the world.

If you don't believe us, just watch her clinical dismantling of Jessie Crane back at WNO. Kelly posted about her impressive kneebar finish of Crane on Instagram with the caption:

"opponent drives weight behind hips, pull the heel💪🏼 Still never gets old 🩷 in this I was a major underdog haha. Who else like kneebars?"

The match took place in WNO: Craig Jones vs. Tye Ruotolo. Against crowd favorite Crane, Danielle Kelly immediately went for her highly effective monkey guard. From there, the 27-year-old grappling superstar worked her way to a marvelous knee bar for the quick tap.

Here's a video of the fight:

Danielle Kelly sees Jessie Crane's win as one of the most satisfying in her career

In an Ask Me Anything session conducted through her Instagram stories, Danielle Kelly was asked which win was the most satisfying in her career. Kelly, who at that point hadn't fought for a world title yet, said:

"Not the 'most' as there are other old ones but this was 2 years ago, the promotion was pushing the opponent (well deserved but I wasn't being taken seriously lol) low pay, and huge underdog. Her [Jessie Crane] friends would message me saying I was going to get my a*s kicked. Felt good to get my first kneebar submission."

One thing's for sure: never, ever underestimate the grappling abilities of Danielle Kelly. Years after the Crane win Kelly found herself winning her first world title in ONE Championship, after compiling a solid run in the promotion. As of this writing, no word yet has been said about her next challenger.

Whoever it is, however, we're sure she'll never make the mistake of underestimating the dashing and dangerous world champion.