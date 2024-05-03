WATCH: Natalia Diachkova’s ruthless path of destruction en route to world title challenge at ONE Fight Night 22

There is perhaps no female Muay Thai fighter in the world more exciting than 'The Karelian Lynx' Natalia Diachkova.

Making her promotional debut in April 2023, the Russian knockout artist has scored four straight wins under the ONE Championship banner with three of her fights ending in the very first round. On Friday, May 3, she'll look to land the biggest win of his career when she steps into the main event spotlight for a clash with Swedish teen phenom Smilla Sundell at ONE Fight Night 22 on Prime Video.

Ahead of their highly anticipated clash inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, ONE Championship is looking back at Diachkova's incredible KOs.

"Natalia Diachkova is a FINISHER. Relive her path of destruction in ONE before she challenges Smilla Sundell for the ONE Women’s Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship on Friday!"

If Natalia Diachkova manages to hand Smilla Sundell her first loss under the ONE Championship banner, she will leave The Land of Smiles with the ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world championship.

Unfortunately, the same can't be said for Sundell.

Natalia Diachkova still eligible to win the ONE strawweight Muay Thai title — Smilla Sundell is not

In a sad turn of events, Sundell, who was expected to go into the bout as the defending strawweight Muay Thai queen, lost her world title on the scale after she weighed 1.5 pounds over the 125-pound limit. As a result, she was stripped of the title.

Still, the fight will move forward as scheduled, however, it will now be a 126.5-pound catchweight bout. But because Diachkova met both the weight and hydration requirements, she will be eligible to win the belt should she earn a victory against Sundell.

Will Diachkova rise to the occasion and start a new reign at the top of the ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai division, or will Sundell continue her reign of dominance, adding another noteworthy win to her already stellar resume?

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE Fight Night 22 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, May 3.