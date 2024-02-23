WATCH: Rodtang, Superlek, Tawanchai, Jonathan Haggerty, Liam Harrison highlight 10 of ONE’s craziest Muay Thai fights

ONE Championship is looking back at 10 of the craziest Muay Thai fights of all time.

When it comes to action in the art of eight limbs, there’s no better place to find it than inside the Circle. Over the years, ONE’s unique take on Muay Thai — which replaces the traditional eight-ounce gloves with a pair of four-ounce MMA gloves — has delivered some of the most memorable knockouts of the last 10+ years.

Courtesy of ONE’s official YouTube channel, fans have a chance to check out some of the most insane moments in Muay Thai history.

“Sit back, relax, and enjoy some of the wildest Muay Thai battles ever seen in ONE, featuring the historic super-fight between Rodtang and Superlek, the World Title showdown between Tawanchai and Superbon, and much more!”

Superlek, Rodtang, and Jonathan Haggerty deliver some of the biggest Muay Thai fights in ONE Championship history

It should come as no surprise that the first fight on the list was the three-round war between flyweight icons Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9. Squaring off at ONE Friday Fights 34 in September, the two Thai warriors delivered one of the greatest fights of the last 50 years.

Also included on the list was twos-port king Jonathan Haggerty’s earth-shattering first-round knockout of the legendary Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 9. The loss snapped a 10-fight win streak for the Thai icon but kickstarted a new reign in the bantamweight Muay Thai division.

At ONE Fight Night 19, Haggerty returned to the scene of the crime — Lumpinee Boxing Stadium — to successfully defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title against Brazilian knockout artist Felipe Lobo in an absolute barnburner that gave ONE fans an early Fight of the Year contender.

Which Muay Thai clash is your favorite?

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo replay can be watched on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.