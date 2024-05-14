WATCH: ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut and Luke Lessei cook up a storm in classic Muay Thai barnburner in Bangkok

Current number three-ranked ONE featherweight Muay Thai contender Jo Nattawut proved that he is not a simple gatekeeper of the division after an outstanding performance against promotional newcomer Luke Lessei in their previous fight at ONE Fight Night 17 in December 2023. The clash took place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Highlights of that exciting and competitive bout between Nattawut and Lessei were reposted by ONE Championship on their YouTube channel, with the following description:

"Before Thai superstar "Smokin" Jo Nattawut challenges reigning king Tawanchai for the featherweight Muay Thai throne in a heated rematch at ONE 167 on Prime Video on June 7, relive his all-action striking showdown with American star Luke "The Chef" Lessei at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video in 2023!"

'Smokin' Jo invested early in the match by blitzing 'The Chef' with combinations in the first two rounds to bust him up and paint Lessei's face in his own blood.

The promotional debutant seemed to have felt the jitters of fighting on the global stage for the first time, as he was unable to keep up with the pace and pressure of the Thai star.

However, Nattawut's gas tank was depleted in the final round, and Lessei capitalized on the opportunity to attempt a finish by unloading a powerful left hook that troubled the home bet.

The comeback attempt of the American sensation was foiled as the final bell sounded and the Thai Top Team fighter was announced as the victor via unanimous decision.

Jo Nattawut looks to capitalize on world title opportunity against Tawanchai at ONE 167

On June 7, Nattawut will have his first chance to become a ONE world champion as he challenges reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion, Tawanchai PK Saenchai, in the co-main event of ONE 167 that goes down inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Aside from the ONE featherweight Muay Thai crown, the 34-year-old Thai athlete wants to avenge his loss to Tawanchai during their first meeting in October 2023 at ONE Fight Night 15.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on June 7. The card will emanate from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.