'Smokin' Jo Nattawut will get his first-ever shot at a ONE world championship when he challenges Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the featherweight Muay Thai title at ONE 167, and he is not taking his chance lightly.

For those not in the know, the two Thai stars met previously in October 2023 at ONE Fight Night 15. Nattawut stepped in as a short-notice replacement for Superbon Singha Mawynn, who was shunted off the card due to an injury.

That bout was contested under kickboxing rules and Tawanchai left the event with the unanimous decision victory - a result that has not sat particularly well with Nattawut's conscience.

After the loss to Tawanchai, Nattawut has been adamant that he would have defeated the Saenchai Muay Thai Gym product had he been able to have a full camp and is looking to make good on his word after ONE Championship posted his recent workout via Instagram.

Muay Thai legend echoes Jo Nattawut's sentiments

Following Nattawut's defeat at the hands of Tawanchai, many athletes weighed in on their barnburner of a match and the legendary Buakaw Banchamek also had his own opinions.

Taking to his own YouTube channel, Buakaw pointed out that Nattawut did a lot of damage to Tawanchai's lead leg and agreed with the Georgia-based fighter that a full fight camp would have been the difference maker.

Their first matchup was a titanic clash of epic proportions and there is no reason to believe that the Tawanchai - Nattawut rematch will not have the same amount of action.

ONE 167 takes place inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand on June 7.

It will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.