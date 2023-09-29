WATCH: Stamp Fairtex, Ham Seo Hee prepare for historic main event at ONE Fight Night 14

A week after the super fight between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE Firday Fights 34, ONE Championship has scheduled another massive fight for the ONE interim women’s atomweight MMA world title.

No.1-ranked contender Stamp Fairtex is set to face faces No.2-ranked divisional challenger Ham Seo Hee in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14 this Friday, September 29, inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Before the two MMA superstars threw down inside the circle, ONE Championship posted a fight preview video on their YouTube channel, which highlighted the mindset and preparation that Stamp and Ham had leading up to this historic championship bout. The video was captioned:

“Preview the massive ONE Interim Women's Atomweight MMA World Title battle between three-sport superstar Stamp Fairtex and South Korean legend Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video!”

See the video below:

This is going to be the second MMA world title opportunity for Stamp, as she came up short in her first attempt to win the coveted belt against reigning ONE atomweight MMA world champion Angela Lee in March 2022 after a second-round submission loss.

The former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world chjampion wants to solidify her legacy as the first athlete in ONE Championship history to win a world title in three different sports:

“I’m grateful to get another shot at the ONE atomweight MMA world title. This is another chance for me to write my own history. From being a kickboxing world champion, a Muay Thai world champion, to becoming a mixed martial arts world champion. Winning this fight means a lot to me."

The former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and former ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion acknowledged that it was going to be a tough fight against Ham, but she vowed to perform at her best to achieve the groundbreaking achievement by adding:

“Ham Seo Hee is a strong woman. She thinks I can be easily finished, but she has never knocked out anyone at ONE. I think it’s because she’s afraid deep down. There’s going to be some bloodshed tonight. I will put a stunning performance for the world to remember. There’s pressure in every world championship fight, but there’s nothing I haven’t conquered. I will do everything to win this fight and take home that belt.”

Meanwhile, Ham is going all-out for this world title fight. Although she acknowledged that Stamp packs a lot of power on her strikes, the veteran still thinks that her power is a level above the Thai sensation:

“I prepared all my life for this moment, and I’m treating this as if it’s my last fight. A world title fight is what I always wanted. If I’m able to win this fight and fulfill my dreams, all the hardships I’ve been through will be worth it. Stamp has a lot of power, but I believe that I am stronger. It would be great to knock her out with my powerful strikes.”

Additionally, ‘Hamzzang’ expects a high-intensity and action-filled bout, but she wants to prove that she can outstrike the Fairtex Training Center representative in her area of expertise to cement her legacy and fulfill her life-long career of becoming a world champion:

“This is going to be a fight with so much passion and aggression. I want to go up against a striker and beat them at their own game. There’s no greater way to celebrate my long career, than to become a world champion. This is my way of showing everyone what Hame Seo Hee is made of, and the kind of achievements I’ve accomplished. That’s the legacy I want people to remember.”

Catch ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29, as it is free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.