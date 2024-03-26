WATCH: Superbon ramps up preparation for interim world title match against rival Marat Grigorian in Bangkok

With less than two weeks until fight night, former ONE world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn is ramping up his training.

On Friday, April 5, the Thai superstar returns to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok for a rematch with three-time GLORY Kickboxing titleholder Marat Grigorian.

Running back their epic encounter from ONE Championship's 10th-anniversary event ONE X, Superbon and Grigorian will compete to be crowned the new interim ONE featherweight kickboxing king.

"If you want to be a great fighter You need to be able to kick your non-dominant side as well as your dominant side," Superbon wrote on Instagram.

The first time they met on the global stage of ONE, the Singha Mawynn Muay Thai star put on the performance of a lifetime, dominating his Armenian opposition for five rounds en route to a unanimous decision victory.

However, Marat Grigorian has looked better than ever in his last two wins — particularly in his ONE 165 clash against Sitthichai that saw Grigorian end their iconic rivalry with a brutal third-round KO.

Can Grigorian use that momentum to even the series with Superbon under the ONE Championship banner?

Superbon always happy to test himself against bigger and stronger opponents

The Thai star has never been accused of being the most powerful fighter on the ONE Championship roster, but that has not once stopped him from dispatching his opponents with extreme prejudice. Squaring off with Marat Grigorian at ONE Friday Fights 58 in Bangkok, Thailand, the Thai sensation once again finds himself in a position where he's fighting a much stronger opponent.

But that's never something that the former divisional king shies away from. In fact, he relishes the opportunity to test himself against bigger and stronger adversaries whenever the opportunity arises.

“I always take this mindset with me - to look at my opponent as a fighter that's better than me,” he said on Nickynachat. “It makes it a lot more fun. I enjoy facing fighters that are stronger than me.”

Will the former ONE world champion strap 26 pounds of gold around his waist again, or will Marat Grigorian even the series and claim his first title in ONE?

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live and for free on ONE Championship's YouTube channel and via watch.onefc.com around the world.