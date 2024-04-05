WATCH: Superbon’s spirited comeback to world title picture after classic duel against Muay Thai menace Tawanchai

After going toe-to-toe and blow-for-blow with ONE featherweight Muay Thai titleholder Tawanchai, kickboxing icon Superbon will dawn the 16-ounce gloves once again for a chance to once again strap 26 pounds of gold around his waist.

On Friday, April 5, Superbon will step back inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a long-awaited rematch with Armenian powerhouse Marat Grigorian. The winner walked away as the new interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion.

But first, ONE Championship is looking back at Superbon's epic clash with Tawanchai and a performance that ultimately earned the Thai superstar another shot at redemption.

"This mind-blowing showdown between Thai superstars delivered one of the most legendary Muay Thai battles in history. Kickboxing legend Superbon challenged ONE featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai for his belt. Fans didn't think Superbon stood a chance against the surging phenom Tawanchai, but the kickboxing legend proved his resilience in one of the greatest Muay Thai fights ever.

"Though he came up short for the Muay Thai crown, Superbon now has the chance to reclaim ONE gold when he faces heated rival Marat Grigorian for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing belt."

Superbon is seeking redemption and another shot at featherweight kickboxing king Chingiz Allazov

When Superbon steps back inside the Mecca of Muay Thai for his main event clash with Marat Grigorian, it will be the second time that the two kickboxing warriors have tussled in their respective careers. The inaugural meeting inside the Circle came at the promotion's 10th-anniversary showcase ONE X in March 2022.

On that night, the Thai sensation scored a decisive unanimous decision victory over Grigorian to retain the title he once held.

If he can go two-up on the Armenian, Superbon will likely set the stage for a second showdown with the very man who took his belt last year, Chingiz Allazov.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live via watch.onefc.com on Friday, April 5.

Poll : Who leaves ONE Friday Fights 58 with the interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship? Superbon Marat Grigorian 0 votes View Discussion