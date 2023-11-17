WATCH: Superbon Singha Mawynn’s picture-perfect head kick that sent Tayfun Ozcan to the shadow realm

ONE Championship shared a ringside view of Superbon Singha Mawynn’s highlight-reel knockout against Tayfun Ozcan.

On January 13, Superbon’s fighting career was turned upside down when Chingiz Allazov dethroned him of the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title with a second-round knockout. Five months later, the Thai superstar returned to face the hard-hitting Tayfun Ozcan.

Those who doubted Superbon were quickly silenced, as he looked phenomenal against Ozcan before securing a second-round head-kick knockout win. ONE recently re-posted a perfect angle of the Knockout of the Year contender on Instagram with the caption:

“Superbon is a MACHINE 🤖 Will the Thai superstar dethrone Tawanchai on December 22 at ONE Friday Fights 46? 💥 @superbon_banchamek”

Superbon Singha Mawynn doesn’t plan on slowing down now that he’s back on track.

On December 22, the 33-year-old looks to further his legacy by obtaining another world title. It’ll be easier said than done, as he must defeat Tawanchai to become the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion.

Tawanchai made his ONE Championship debut in May 2021. Since then, the 24-year-old has become a massive superstar in ONE after establishing promotional records of 5-1 in Muay Thai and 2-0 in kickboxing, with five wins by KO/TKO.

Tawanchai vs. Superbon Singha Mawynn was initially scheduled for October 16 before the latter suffered a severe leg injury. Instead, the highly-anticipated matchup will headline ONE Friday Fights 46, which takes place inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Friday Fights 46 can be seen live and for free on YouTube for North American viewers.