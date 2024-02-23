WATCH: Tawanchai, Nong-O, Janet Todd find the perfect knockout button in iconic ONE Championship wins

When stepping inside the circle, there are generally two places where you do not want to get hit.

For more than a decade, ONE Championship has delivered fight fans some of the most beautifully brutal knockouts in all of combat sports. Oftentimes, those KOs are the result of landing a picture-perfect blow in one of two spots on the body.

“Worst places to get hit in a fight: In the calf. On the chin.”

The first clip on display comes from an October 2019 clash between current ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd and Belarusian assassin Ekaterina Vandaryeva.

Then we quickly move to perhaps the most notorious leg kick KO in ONE Championship history. Stepping into the circle first his first shot at 26 pounds of gold, Liam Harrison’s big night quickly turned into a disaster after then-ONE bantamweight Muay Thai titleholder Nong-O Hama uncorked a vicious leg kick that sat the ‘Hitman’ down immediately.

Harrison was forced to undergo surgery to repair the damage in early 2023.

Tawanchai kickstarts his ONE Championship run with iconic head kick KO

The final clip comes from another current ONE world champion — reigning featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

Taking on Irish legend Sean ‘Clubber’ Clancy in his promotional debut, Tawanchai delivered one of the most gruesome head-kick KOs of all time, properly setting the stage for what was to come in the following years.

Most recently, Tawanchai successfully defended his featherweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Friday Fights 46 against kickboxing icon Superbon Singha Mawynn. It was his seventh straight victory, including victories in both kickboxing and the' art of eight limbs'.

