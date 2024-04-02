WATCH: Thai icon Superbon’s skull-crushing head kick knockout finish of Turkish slugger Tayfun Ozcan

Fireworks will fly when two of ONE Championship's greatest kickboxers — Superbon Superbon Training Camp and Marat Grigorian — collide for 26 pounds of gold.

This Friday, April 5, fight fans will be treated to a rematch more than two years in the making as Superbon once again squares off with the heavy-hitting Armenian in the ONE Friday Fights 58 headliner.

The winner will emerge as the new ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion and lock in another shot at the division's undisputed king, Chingiz Allazov.

But first, ONE Championship is looking back at Superbon's incredible second-round head-kick KO against Turkish 'Turbine' Tayfun Ozcan at ONE Fight Night 11 last June:

"Witness Superbon's power. Will the clash between the Thai powerhouse and Marat Grigorian for the ONE Interim Featherweight Kickboxing World Championship end in a decision or a knockout on April 5 at ONE Friday Fights 58?"

Could we see Marat Grigorian suffer the same fate Tayfun Ozcan did the last time he stepped inside the ring with Supebon?

Marat Grigorian scores his own highlight-reel knockout ahead of Superbon rematch

Not to be outdone by his Thai opposition, Marat Grigorian closed out his iconic rivalry with Sitthichai Sitsonpeenong with an absolutely brutal body shot knockout at ONE 165 in Tokyo, Japan.

The showdown between Superbon and Grigorian at ONE Friday Fights 58 will serve as a rematch of their instant classic at the promotion's 10th-anniversary showcase ONE X in March 2022. On that night, Superbon came out on top, scoring a decisive unanimous decision victory over Marat Grigorian.

Superbon rides into the 'Mecca of Muay Thai' with a 5-2 record in ONE, his lone losses coming against reigning champions Chingiz Allazov and Tawanchai.

Grigorian finds himself in a similar position, going 4-2 inside the circle thus far with his defeats coming at the hands of the aforementioned Allazov and his ONE Friday Fights 58 opponent.

Will the Thai go two-up on Marat Grigorian and add another world title to his collection, or will the former three-time GLORY Kickboxing titleholder even the series and claim his first ONE Championship belt?

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live via watch.onefc.com on Friday, April 5.

