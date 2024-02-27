WATCH: Thai megastar Rodtang plays a dangerous game with wife Aida Looksaikongdin during training session

Just because you're married to Rodtang Jitmuangnon doesn't mean 'The Iron Man' is going to take it easy on you.

In fact, it's quite the opposite, as evidenced by a recent video clip shared by the Muay Thai icon and his blushing bride — Aida Looksaikongdin — who got a little physical during a recent sparring session:

“Play hard 🤣🤣🤣”

The ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion has been working his way back to the Circle following his Muay Thai Fight of the Year with ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in September. After three rounds of intense action, 'The Kicking Machine' was awarded the victory, handing 'The Iron Man' his first loss in the art of eight limbs since signing with ONE Championship.

Initially, the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world titleholder was expected to welcome K-1 kickboxing legend Takeru Segawa to the Circle at ONE 165 in January. Still, an injury sustained while training forced him out of the bout, though his highly anticipated return sounds like it could be right around the corner.

Looking back at Rodtang's historic super-fight with Demetrious Johnson

Throughout his run in ONE, 'The Iron Man' has shared the Circle with some of the biggest strikers in the sport. Aside from his instant classic with Superlek, Rodtang has gone toe-to-toe with current two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty on two separate occasions, coming out on top in both instances.

He's also earned victories over Walter Goncalves, three-sport superstar Danial Williams, and former ONE world champion Joseph Lasiri.

However, perhaps his most intriguing fight came against P4P great Demetrious Johnson in a mixed-rules bout that mashed up the worlds of Muay Thai and MMA. Going down at the promotion's 10th-anniversary showcase ONE X, Johnson earned the victory in the second round via a rear-naked choke, but only after surviving an onslaught from 'The Iron Man' in the opening round.

Relive the historic super-fight between two of combat sports' greatest, Rodtang and Johnson, courtesy of ONE Championship's YouTube channel below: