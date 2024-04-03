WATCH: Thai superstar Superbon looks as powerful as ever with his whiplash kicks in preparation for Marat Grigorian

Rivalry bouts always bring out the very best and brutal sides of a fighter and Thai kickboxing megastar Superbon Superbn Training Camp knows that feeling all too well.

The 33-year-old Thai superstar is only a few days away from his trilogy bout with eternal rival Marat Grigorian as they fight for the right to become the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 58 on Friday, April 5.

Superbon fell victim to the Armenian star's knockout power when they first met in 2018 outside of ONE Championship but got his long-awaited revenge over four years later with a dominant unanimous decision performance.

With the rubber match set to prove who truly is the better man, it would be understandable that both of them will want to land the rivalry-ending blow and Superbon is eager to prove that it will be him on top when the dust settles.

ONE Championship recently posted on Instagram what Superbon has been working on ahead of the trilogy matchup and with the help of the world-famous Trainer Gae, Superbon just might come out on top once and for all.

Superbon remains committed to his students despite megafight

Superbon surely has a lot on his mind entering the big matchup with Grigorian on April 5, but that has not stopped him from handling his other responsibilities.

Despite being in the midst of his preparation for the impending Grigorian bout, the owner of Superbon Training Camp still spent time with his students, further showcasing how determined Superbon is to develop the next generation of combat sports stars.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The entire card will be available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

