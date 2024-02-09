WATCH: The dramatic scenes behind the curtains following Takeru and Superlek’s historic world title fight at ONE 165

ONE Championship is allowing fight fans to peek behind the curtain and get a behind-the-scenes look at the history-making clash between Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Takeru Segawa.

On Sunday, Jan. 28, ONE returned to Japan for a loaded night of fights inside Tokyo’s Ariake Arena. In the main event of the evening, K-1 kickboxing legend Takeru made his long-awaited promotional debut, challenging ‘The Kicking Machine’ for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship.

After five entertaining back-and-forth rounds of action, Superlek’s hand was raised, dubbing him the victor by way of a unanimous decision.

Weeks removed from their war in The Land of the Rising Sun, ONE Championship is allowing fans a backstage look at the instant classic via YouTube.

“We bring you an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the massive ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Title tilt between dominant titleholder Superlek and Japanese striking legend Takeru at ONE 165 in To

Jitmuangnon at the event, leading many to believe that ONE will likely rebook their matchup for later this year.

Speaking with the South China Morning Post, Superlek left the door open for rematches with both ‘The Iron Man’ and Takeru, though he would also enjoy seeing ‘The Natural Born Crusher’ take on Rodtang inside the Circle.

“I’m glad that the talents of this generation are seen,” ‘The Kicking Machine’ said. “Like Rodtang and Takeru are superstars, I’m happy to be in the field and be in the field and be seen on the same level as them. So for the next fight, it could be anyone. It could be Rodtang versus Takeru, it could be a rematch against Takeru.”

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE 165 replay can be watched on demand via watch.onefc.com.