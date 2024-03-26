WATCH: Three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex shows insane training routine to develop her abs

When it comes to peak physical performance, pro athletes belong on top of that list for the amount of dedication that they put into their bodies, and ONE Championship star Stamp Fairtex decided to showcase how she does it.

The reigning ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion is not one to lack in preparation for her bouts, and if her eye-popping promotional record of 15 wins out of 19 matches is of any indication, Stamp knows how important training is.

Fans last saw Stamp make history as the first-ever three-sport ONE world champion by producing a TKO of renowned striker Ham Seo Hee to claim the women's atomweight MMA world championship at ONE Fight Night 14 last September. She has been the winner in her last four fights.

Currently, Stamp is set to defend it for the first time on ONE 167 against longtime friend Denice Zamboanga. Despite it being months away, Stamp is doing everything she can to ensure it will be a successful outing.

ONE Championship recently shared through its Instagram account a snippet of how the former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion worked to get her rock-solid abs.

Stamp eager to finally fight Denice Zamboanga

For those not in the know, Stamp and Zamboanga's friendship dates back years as they were former training partners at Fairtex Training Center.

However, Zamboanga switched camps and has since found her own run of success leading up to their impending June 7 clash inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

According to Stamp, there was no ill will between her and 'The Queen' even after she moved away and was instead excited at the thought of fighting the Filipina star.

ONE 167 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.