WATCH: Two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty releases a sneak peek to his docuseries ahead of world title rematch against Superlek

Jonathan Haggerty's journey to Denver got a bit more cinematic. The two-sport king will defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship against old tormentor Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 168: Denver, and he's giving his fans a sneak peek of his preparation for his next world title defense.

Haggerty recently revealed the trailer for the first episode of his mini docuseries ahead of his matchup against the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion on September 6 at Ball Arena in Colorado.

The sub-minute teaser for the docuseries, which BuiltDifferentSports created, showed Haggerty talking to Sky Sports about his first match against Superlek at Yokkao in 2018.

It also showed snippets of his training camp and a brief session with British hip-hop artist Unknown T.

Haggerty's first match against Superlek ended in disappointment when he lost via doctor's stoppage in the second round of their fight in Bolton, England.

A year after that fight, both fighters ended up signing with ONE Championship and rose to global prominence.

Superlek established a promotional record of 14-1 and currently reigns as the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion.

Haggerty, meanwhile, is a former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion and is currently in possession of the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles.

Superlek warns Jonathan Haggerty ahead of Denver super fight

Superlek and Jonathan Haggerty are already leagues ahead of who they were when they first met in 2018.

'The Kicking Machine', however, believes he's made more improvements than Haggerty in the span of six years.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Superlek said:

"I also believe that I have made huge improvements since the last time he fought me. I've been with ONE for a while, and I have grown comfortable with the style and the smaller gloves."