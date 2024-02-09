WATCH: Two-sport king Jonathan Haggerty’s utter domination of Japanese striker Taiki Naito in Singapore

Two-sport ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty is just days away from defending his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title inside Bangkok’s legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

On Friday, February 16, ‘The General’ returns to where he captured the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles. This time, he will defend his gold in the art of eight limbs when he meets Brazilian standout Felipe Lobo in the ONE Fight Night 19 headliner.

But first, ONE is looking back at one of Haggerty’s dominant performances over Japan’s ‘Silent Sniper’ Taiki Naito at ONE: Big Bang II in 2020.

“Dizzying Strikes 😵🥊 Before Jonathan Haggerty defends his ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title against Felipe Lobo on February 16, check out his dominant victory over Taiki Naito!”

Haggerty’s victory over Naito kickstarted a five-fight win streak that follows him into his latest title defense in The Mecca of Muay Thai.

Felipe Lobo ready to score another massive upset and take Jonathan Haggerty’s gold

Jonathan Haggerty’s current string of victories includes a first-round knockout against Nong-O Hama in April followed by a second-round KO of Fabricio Andrade in November. Those victories alone have established ‘The General’ as one of the most electrifying stars in all of ONE Championship.

As a result, Felipe Lobo goes into their long-awaited title tilt as a significant underdog. But don’t forget, the ‘Demolition Man’ earned his shot at Haggerty’s gold with a stunning upset of Thai icon Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 9.

Could we see Lobo shock the world and claim his first ONE world title, or will Jonathan Haggerty once again show the world why he is one of the best strikers on the planet?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo live and for free in U.S. primetime on February 16.