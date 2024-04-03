WATCH: Two-sport king Regian Eersel's pair of world title classics against Dutch legend Nieky Holzken

ONE Championship has seen a handful of combat sports stars rise to global sensation over the years, and Regian Eersel can point to 2019 as his star-making moment as he faced Dutch kickboxing legend Nieky Holzken.

They first met at ONE: Enter the Dragon on May 17 of that year over the inaugural ONE kickboxing lightweight championship, and Holzken was out to prove that he had a lot left in the tank.

'The Natural', formerly a Glory Welterweight world champion, entered the bout on a two-fight winning streak and aggressively tried to find holes in Eersel's defense.

Eersel would go on to win the first bout via unanimous decision. Still, with how action-packed their first matchup was, ONE Championship had the Surinamese star defend it against Holzken in October at ONE: Dawn of Valor.

Despite Holzken's best attempts at pulling off the upset, 'The Immortal' had his number and even dropped him in the rematch to retain his world title again via unanimous decision

Relive their thrilling two matches below:

French kickboxing star to challenge Regian Eersel on April 5

With his vaunted winning streak extending to 22 while claiming the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world championship along the way, the two-sport champ is on an absolute tear.

However, French rising star Alexis Nicolas is out to prove that no reign lasts forever and will look to take Eersel's lightweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 21 on April 5 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Eersel's fans believe that it will be another quick night for him, but Nicolas' promotional debut victory over Magomed Magomedov showed that he can net the upset if he plays his cards right.

ONE Fight Night 21 will air live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Poll : Do you believe Regian Eersel can pull off a knockout victory at ONE Fight Night 21? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion