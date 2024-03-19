WATCH: Welterweight submission grappling king Tye Ruotolo makes Turkish monster Dagi Arslanaliev tap twice

On Friday, April 5, Ruotolo returns to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium to put his ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship on the line against Aussie newcomer, Izaak Michell.

But first, ONE Championship is looking back on Ruotolo's impressive performance against Turkish MMA standout Dagi Arslanaliev in August 2023, where one tap-out wasn't enough. After seemingly making his opponent tap out due to a leg lock, the referee failed the stop the contest, forcing Ruotolo to cinch in a second submission attempt that ultimately ended the bout just past the two-and-a-half-minute mark.

Three months later, Tye Ruotolo returned to earn a win over Russian debutant Magomed Abdulkadirov at ONE Fight Night 16 and claim the inaugural welterweight submission grappling world championship.

Tye Ruotolo faces tough test against Australian submission specialist Izaak Michell

With five straight wins under the ONE banner and a 60% finish rate, Tye Ruotolo will make his first walk to the Circle as a ONE world champion when he meets a man considered to be one of the best no-gi grapplers in the sport today.

Training under BJJ all-stars John Danaher and Craig Jones, Michell has a laundry list of accomplishments. He took gold at the 2022 IBJJF World Championships as a brown belt. He also snatched first place at the ADCC Asia and Oceania Trials and the Who's Next Tournament that same year.

Michell is credited with 18 career wins on the mat, with 12 of them coming by way of submission.

Will the Australian star rise to the occasion and claim ONE Championship gold in his first appearance, or will Tye Ruotolo once again show the world why he is considered to be one of the greatest grapplers on the planet today?

Fans in North America can watch ONE Fight Night 21 live and for free on Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, April 5.