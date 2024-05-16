WATCH: When Rodtang unleashed his trademark ferocity in dominant showing against Tunisian striker Fahdi Khaled

Rodtang Jitmuangnon became a crowd favorite in ONE Championship for his entertaining fights that invited his opponents to engage with him in a firefight.

A prime example of this was when he went toe-to-toe against Fahdi Khaled in January 2019 at ONE: Hero's Ascent, which went down inside the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines.

Highlights of this match were published on ONE Championship's Instagram account recently, with the caption:

""The Iron Man" UNLEASHED 🥶 Will Denis Puric survive Rodtang at ONE 167 on @primevideo? @rodtang_jitmungnon"

In the video, 'The Iron Man' summoned his inner Super Saiyan against 'The Gladiator' and started to light him up during their showdown. Rodtang landed his signature punches, kicks, and elbows, which knocked down Khaled.

The Venum Training Camp Thailand representative tried to keep with Rodtang, but his aggressiveness and power were too much for him to handle. Eventually, the Thai superstar picked up the unanimous decision victory.

Rodtang looking to add Denis Puric to his victim list in ONE Championship for their upcoming kickboxing fight

Nine months after his latest appearance inside the ring, Rodtang is officially back in action after recovering from an injury. He will face the number two-ranked Muay Thai contender Denis Puric in a flyweight kickboxing match on June 7 at ONE 167, which will happen inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

The Jitmuangnon Gym athlete wants to add 'The Bosnian Menace' to his pile of victims under the world's largest martial arts organization that already had names like Sergio Wielzen, Hakim Hamech, Sok Thy, Jonathan Haggerty, Walter Goncalves, Petchdam Petchyindee, Tagir Khalilov, Danial Williams, Jacob Smith, Joseph Lasiri, Jiduo Yibu, and Edgar Tabares.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on June 7. The card will emanate inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.