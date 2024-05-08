WATCH: World champs and close friends Rodtang, Mikey Musumeci get into a Muay Thai scrap backstage

Before they make their respective returns at ONE 167, reigning world champions Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Mikey Musumeci got into a friendly scrap backstage at a recent ONE Championship event. On Friday, June 7, 'The Iron Man' will strap on a pair of eight-ounce gloves for just the third time in his run with the promotion.

Standing in his way of a third-straight win in the world of kickboxing will be 'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric — a high-octane fighter fresh off a big win over Jacob Smith at ONE Fight Night 21.

But before the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai king makes his first appearance of 2024, he decided to test out his skills in an impromptu sparring session with good friend and ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci.

"Put two best friends in a room, and they might spar. Catch Mikey Musumeci versus Gabriel Sousa, and Rodtang versus Denis Puric, at ONE 167 on Prime Video! Who's pumped to tune in?"

Mikey Musumeci gunning for redemption as Rodtang seeks his first win of 2024 at ONE 167

The same night that Rodtang takes on Denis Puric, Mikey Musumeci will seek redemption against one of the few men to hand him a loss in his BJJ career.

'Darth Rigatoni' will move up from flyweight to bantamweight for a submission grappling showdown with Gabriel Sousa — a 27-year-old Brazilian standout making his promotional debut. In 2021, Sousa scored a submission victory over Musumeci via a north-south choke under the WNO banner. Musumeci has been chomping at the bit for a shot at redemption ever since.

In just a few short weeks, he'll get that opportunity as the two titans of jiu-jitsu go toe-to-toe as part of an absolutely loaded card inside Bangkok's iconic Impact Arena.

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.