WBA boxing world champ Drian Francisco says Xiong Jing Nan is a fantastic student: “She really follows everything to a tee”

Reigning and undisputed ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Panda’ Xiong Jing Nan has enlisted the aid of former WBA boxing world champion Drian ‘Gintong Kamao’ Francisco to help her prepare for her upcoming match against Muay Thai sensation Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak.

‘The Panda’ and ‘Wondergirl’ go head-to-head in a special rules striking match at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video. The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29th.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Francisco talked about Xiong and how she is the perfect student to teach.

‘Gintong Kamao’ said:

“Jing Nan’s strength is really her intelligence and fight IQ inside the cage or ring. What I mean by that is whatever you teach or tell her to do, she will do it to the exact point. That’s why I say we’ll have a great outcome in her coming fight because this is boxing. Whatever style I teach her, she’ll do it perfectly. Her footwork, hand speed, head movement, she really follows everything to a tee.”

Will Xiong showcase her improvements under Francisco in this fight? Jaroonsak is no slouch of an opponent, and the Thai star’s height and reach advantage could prove a major factor in this matchup.

ONE Championship’s first-ever special rules striking match consists of three 3-minute rounds. Athletes are allowed to use all punching techniques. However, grappling, kicks, elbows, and knees are prohibited. The fight will be contested in 4-ounce MMA gloves and will be scored using the 10-point must system.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham, live on September 29th, absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.