“We all knew it was coming” - Jo Nattawut says he expected a rematch with Tawanchai after razor-close first meeting

Third-ranked ONE Championship featherweight Muay Thai contender 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut of Thailand knew all along that he would one day book a rematch with reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai, given just how close their first fight was.

Nattawut pushed Tawanchai to the limit in an October 2023 showdown at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video. Tawanchai escaped with a unanimous decision victory, but Nattawut proved that he belonged in the ring with the Thai phenom.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Nattawut said he expected to face off with Tawanchai again, especially as he continued to win his fights. 'Smokin' Jo said:

"I thought I was going to get the fight. I looked at the rankings – they have rankings for a reason, right? So, we all knew it was coming, and also the fans of ONE wanted to see it."

'Smokin' Jo Nattawut will get the chance at ONE Championship gold when he challenges Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, June 7th on U.S. primetime, via Amazon Prime Video.

'Smokin' Jo Nattawut says he has to be 'really clever' to beat Tawanchai PK Saenchai

After having faced off against Tawanchai PK Saenchai before, 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut knows just what to expect when the two lock horns again at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video next month.

The 34-year-old Thai striking veteran promises fans he will come fully prepared for their rematch. He told ONE Championship:

"Tawanchai, he’s the king of the division. If you want to beat him, you have to be really, really good. Really clever."