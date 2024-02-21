“We know who we are” – Nauzet Trujillo knew he was going to beat Liam Nolan despite his underdog status

Spanish striking savant Nauzet Trujillo just took home the biggest victory of his career last weekend, when he outclassed highly regarded English Muay Thai star ‘Lethal’ Liam Nolan.

Trujillo and Nolan threw down at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video, which took place live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday, February 17th.

It was an impressive performance from Trujillo, who was seemingly a step ahead of Nolan for the duration of the contest, as he launched the more powerful, more accurate blows for three full rounds. Despite entering the fight as a heavy underdog, a unanimous decision on the judges’ scorecards came Trujillo’s way.

Addressing the media at the official ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video post-event interviews backstage, Trujillo talked about his underdog status against Nolan.

The Spaniard said:

“Of course, we [him and his team] needed to come in here and fight Liam. Everybody knows Liam, nobody knows me, but my team and I were confident that we were going to win because we know what we are and who we are.”

What’s next for Nauzet Trujillo?

While Nauzet Trujillo’s victory over Liam Nolan was no doubt impressive, the real tests begin for the 34-year-old Fight Club Moi Rui / Susi Team product.

A rematch with Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong, a man who defeated Trujillo in a close bout in August of 2023, is certainly in order. Trujillo definitely wants to run that one back.

And then again, the lightweight Muay Thai division in ONE Championship is a stacked one, with guys like Sinsamut Klinmee and Ali Aliev, both worthy opponents for the Spanish star.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Nauzet Trujillo’s next fight.