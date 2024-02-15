“We need to be very smart” – Felipe Lobo prepared extensively for the dangers of facing Jonathan Haggerty in four-ounce gloves

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai challenger Felipe Lobo is ready to play it smart against Jonathan Haggerty this coming Friday.

The Brazilian knockout artist is set to trade leather with the divisional king at ONE Fight Night 19 in Bangkok, Thailand, for the coveted 26-pound gold in the main event.

Given the history between these two, Haggerty versus Lobo is a must-watch thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat from start to finish. There’s so much bad blood between the two, that getting a knockout is the only option for both men.

Lobo, who’s entering his second world title fight at ONE, is prepared to do whatever it takes to humble Jonathan Haggerty and become the new bantamweight king.

But in order to accomplish that, he’s had to put in the work, especially since they’re fighting in smaller four-ounce MMA gloves, the risk of getting knocked out is much higher than before:

“For ONE Championship, in small gloves, we need to be very smart, especially in the boxing,” Lobo told The AllStar. “So I did a few boxing sessions to get some head movements, to be fast, see the face, read the game, see the punch.”

See the full interview below:

Watch Haggerty vs. Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19, which will air live in US primetime on February 16, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America

Felipe Lobo hints at exploiting one of Jonathan Haggerty’s key weaknesses

Figuring out a plan to defeat Jonthan Haggerty won’t be an easy task.

The UK superstar has become increasingly unstoppable after he finished former long-reigning world titleholder Nong-O Hama and MMA bantamweight king Fabricio Andrade last year.

Felipe Lobo, however, has identified a weakness that he hopes to exploit come Friday night. Speaking to ONE Championship ahead of ONE Fight Night 19, the 30-year-old striker said:

“His weak point is that he can’t take many hits. He’s very good at hitting, but when it comes to defending himself, protecting himself, he’s not so good.”