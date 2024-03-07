“We’re all prepared” – Jonathan Di Bella knows what to expect against Prajanchai after Lumpinee duel with Danial Williams

ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella won’t have any trouble acclimating to his surroundings the next time he fights in Thailand.

The Italian-Canadian superstar is going into his second world title defense against fellow champion Prajanchai with ultra confidence after destroying martial arts veteran ‘Mini-T’ Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 15 last October.

Although Di Bella believed he could beat Williams to retain his crown, the end result would’ve looked different if he succumbed to exhaustion past the first round.

Despite appearing calm and focused above the surface, behind the scenes, he was still trying to get over a bad jet lag.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA this week, Di Bella described what he went through leading up to the main event.

“That was a bit crazy. Traveling from the other side of the world then fighting in the morning. It was a bit like, I didn’t know what was going on. I didn’t even know what time it was going on. Also, I didn’t have my morning coffee that morning, I was a bit in a rush.”

With his next world title bout set for April 5 at ONE Friday Fights 58, Di Bella says he and his team will be better prepared the second time around so that Pranjanchai faces only the best version of Di Bella come fight night.

Di Bella continued to say:

“Now, we’re all prepared with that and everything, so we’re going to be good.”

Jonathan Di Bella believes his “timing was a bit off” in world title clash with Danial Williams

Jonathan Di Bella admitted to feeling a bit off when he clashed with Danial Williams in November.

Not to take any credit away from Williams, who really put his best foot forward in pressuring the Italian superstar, but Di Bella felt like he didn’t move the way he used to.

According to the Di Bella Kickboxing representative, something about him was off, which as a result made it a lot more difficult for him to find his target.

“I believe the timing was a bit off, but that's it,” he told ONE at the post-event conference. “A few things, but nothing, nothing really nothing I could say about it. Just a weird, weird feeling.”