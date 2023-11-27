“We’re not there yet” - Michael 'Venom' Page shares disappointing update regarding potential UFC signing

Michael 'Venom' Page is a free agent and rumors around the grapevine suggest he will be signing with the UFC. He recently gave fans an update on the situation.

In the summer of 2023, Michael 'Venom' Page, a former Bellator fighter, announced that he was a free agent. Almost immediately, UFC fans called for him to be signed into the organization as a potent addition to an already stacked welterweight division. On a recent podcast with The MMA Fan Show, Page was asked whether he signed with the UFC and he responded by saying:

"I wish I could say for certain, that we have, but we haven't. Honestly speaking, we're not there yet, there's still a few hurdles we need to jump over. But, like I said, we're flirting."

The former Bellator fighter has expressed his interest to sign with the UFC, but the deal has not been finalized yet. However, he did confirm that he is in talks with the organization, which fans took in a positive light. Michael Page last fought in March this year, where he secured a win. If he signs with the UFC, he will look to replicate his success in MMA on possibly the biggest stage of them all.

Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson gave his thoughts on a fight against Michael 'Venom' Page

Both Stephen Thompson and Michael 'Venom' Page have roots in Karate and their entire fight style is based on the martial art. Both fighters have excellent striking ability and are known for their kicks. When the rumors of Page signing with the UFC were doing the rounds, a reporter asked 'Wonderboy' his thoughts on the 'matchup between the two. Here's what he had to say:

"I just became friends with this guy, literally like a few months ago.....It's like, dude why do they want me to fight you now? It's understandable, Karate vs. Karate right. Obviously it would be a fun match, but he's a good dude man I don't wanna say I would want to fight him at this point."

Both Stephen Thompson and Michael 'Venom' Page have become good friends and 'Wonderboy' does not want to fight him at this point. However, he stated that Ian Garry would be a good matchup for him because they both share similar styles as well and it would be a very exciting fight.