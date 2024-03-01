“We would sell that place out” – Thanh Le wants on ONE Championship US card at ONE Fight Night 28 in Atlanta

Former undisputed and current interim ONE featherweight MMA world champion Thanh Le will attempt to unify the belts as he faces divisional kingpin Tang Kai in the co-main event of ONE 166: Qatar this Friday. Their upcoming world title rematch will be one of a few world title matches in the promotion's massively historic return to the Middle East.

Speaking about being part of history, Thanh Le expressed interest in participating in ONE's long-awaited return to the United States at ONE Fight Night 28. Taking place in Atlanta, Georgia, ONE Fight Night 28 will benefit from having an American homegrown talent like Le on its card.

On the upcoming US card, Thanh Le told ONE:

"They both do draw a ton of interest because I know my fans out there are going to fly anywhere in the country to see me, which is awesome and I'm very grateful for that. Being in the South would be pretty tight too."

He continued:

"Man, we would sell that place out, we would, it would have so much hype it would blow the roof off that. Place and tell you that.”

Thanh Le thrilled that ONE will visit his home region of the American South

With ONE Fight Night 28 happening in the state of Georgia, the Vietnamese-American former world champion is just two states away at home in Louisiana.

Speaking further about the upcoming event, Le said:

“There's a lot of New Orleans and Atlanta crossover anyway. They got the football rivalry and they have a lot of people who travel back and forth like it's very close communities, honestly. But that would be really awesome to have it in the South and have my guys out there, man. It would be a spectacular event."

While the fight card for ONE Fight 28 is not out yet, you can catch Thanh Le at ONE 166: Qatar in the meantime. The event will air free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.