“We want more US shows” – Janet Todd applauds ONE Championship for taking its product stateside

Reigning ONE women’s atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd of the United States applauds ONE Championship for bringing their blockbuster live events to the continental U.S.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Todd shared her thoughts on the promotion’s North American expansion.

The atomweight kickboxing queen said:

“It's awesome what ONE Championship's doing, being able to showcase all the martial arts in even a single event. That way you have all the fans from all different walks being able to experience not just the event itself, which is amazing and entertaining, but I think it will get other martial artists that are maybe grapplers interested in kickboxing or mixed martial arts or vice versa.”

She added:

“So I think it's awesome what they're doing and I think they're going to be growing martial arts tremendously within the U.S. with more shows. We want more U.S. shows.”

ONE Championship returns to the U.S. this year with shows in Denver and Atlanta.

Janet Todd to unify ONE women’s atomweight kickboxing world title against interim champion ‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja of Thailand

Fans won’t have to wait long to see Janet Todd back in action. The 38-year-old veteran will attempt to unify the ONE women’s atomweight kickboxing world title against interim champion ‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom of Thailand at ONE Fight Night 20 on Prime Video.

ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja goes down live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, March 8th. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

It is Todd’s final fight as a professional martial artist. Win or lose, the 38-year-old says she will retire.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding ONE Fight Night 20: Todd vs. Phetjeeja.