"We will fight again for sure" - Superbon believes rivalry with fellow Thai star Tawanchai is far from over

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn says he expects to run it back with ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai at some point in the future.

The two locked horns at ONE Friday Fights 46 last December, with Tawanchai winning a close majority decision to retain his gold. Superbon, however, felt he had done enough to win the fight.

Which is why he believes a rematch is more than well warranted.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Superbon says he plans on returning to Muay Thai later in his career.

The Singha Mawynn representative said:

"Everyone in the weight class, I can fight everyone. You see someone can fight him, Tawanchai, or someone can fight me in the weight class. I think we will fight again for sure."

Before Superbon can even think of trading leather with Tawanchai again, he has first to take care of business against another dangerous rival this weekend.

Superbon is set to battle second-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender Marat Grigorian of Armenia at ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The winner will be crowned the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live via global pay-per-view on watch.ONEFC.com this Friday morning, April 5th.

Superbon points to long absence from Muay Thai as reason for lackluster performance against Tawanchai: "I fought kickboxing for so long"

Superbon wasn't happy with his performance against Tawanchai, that's for sure. And he believes he will do better if they do face off in the ring again.

Superbon told SCMP MMA:

"In Muay Thai, I have limits. Something that I can say before in Muay Thai, I can box well. I can protect the kicks well. But because I fought kickboxing for so long, and kickboxers don't really have good kicks."

