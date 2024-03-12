“Who said girls aren’t entertaining?” - Filipino-American star Jackie Buntan hyped to capture comeback win at ONE Fight Night 20

Jackie Buntan released a statement following her latest action-packed win.

On March 8, Buntan fought for the first time in 2024 when she met Martine Michieletto at ONE Fight Night 20. The 130-lb catchweight Muay Thai matchup exceeded expectations, as Michieletto and the Filipino-American went toe-to-toe for three rounds.

Once the dust settled, Buntan extended her winning streak to three fights with a unanimous decision. The 26-year-old reacted to her gritty performance with the following message posted on Instagram:

“Got into a fun lil scrap with a game opponent on International Women’s day on an all female card and at Lumpinee Stadium 🤯- Who said the girls aren’t entertaining?! It’s been a minute but I’m so happy to get back in the @onechampionship ring and live out my passion. Time to keep this momentum up and stay busy🫡. None of this is possible without my team- you all help me achieve my biggest dreams!”

The ONE Fight Night 20 replay, including Buntan’s war against Michielleto, can be seen for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Jackie Buntan is focused on evolving after her latest win at ONE Fight Night 20

Jackie Buntan has proved she deserves a rematch against Smilla Sundell after securing three consecutive wins since their meeting in April 2022. With that said, Buntan is well aware that she must continue evolving, as the reigning ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world champion is a force to be reckoned with.

During an interview with Sportskeeda, Buntan had this to say following her win at ONE Fight Night 20:

“Happy with this fight, you know, but there's a lot of things that came out that we've been working for six or for six weeks but there's still some things that I'm not too happy with in my performance. I definitely want to go back and fix those holes.”

Jackie Buntan and Smilla Sundell were scheduled for a world title rematch in September 2023. Unfortunately, Buntan encountered undisclosed personal issues and pulled out of the fight. It’ll be intriguing to see if ONE books the action-packed matchup for later this year.

Watch Buntan's interview below: