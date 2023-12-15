“Win or lose, you’re gonna improve” – Tammi Musumeci says martial artists must ‘put themselves out there’ to evolve

American grappling ace Tammi Musumeci believes a true martial artist strives to continue evolving and constantly challenging oneself to achieve a goal.

It is this belief that has served as a motor for the 29-year-old fighter, which has resulted in her achieving a lot of success in her combat sports career.

Tammi Musumeci highlighted this in an interview with Flograppling following her successful stint in the recently held World IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu No-Gi Championship 2023 in Las Vegas.

The Pedigo Submission Fighting standout said:

“I was trying to think about this, because I’m always like: ‘Why do I put myself through this, with stress and stuff?’ But it's because I truly want to improve as a person and in general, and I feel like if you put yourself out there, win or lose, you’re gonna improve. So I’m just very proud.”

At the recent IBJJF No-Gi Worlds, Musumeci won her sixth black belt gold medal in the prestigious tournament. She defeated fellow ONE Championship fighter Jessa Khan, 26-6, in the final.

The win was a continuation of what has been an eventful jiu-jitsu year for her, that has also seen her make her ONE debut and win her first two matches in the promotion.

Mikey Musumeci believes sister Tammi Musumeci deserving of a title shot

Seeing how her sister Tammi Musumeci impressively sealed her first two matches in ONE Championship, reigning flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci believes she is now deserving of a world title shot.

In particular, he wants her sister to get a crack at the ONE strawweight submission grappling world title currently held by Danielle Kelly, who Tammi Musumeci had already faced in the past outside of the promotion.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ wrote on an Instagram post:

“My sister is 2-0 against Danielle and is 2-0 in One championship. Danielle is amazing and it’s time they have a match together again!!! TAMMI VS DANIELLE FOR THE ONE BELT! Let’s make this match happen!!!”

Musumeci made her ONE debut in March this year, defeating Brazilian Bianca Basilio by unanimous decision. She followed it up with another decision victory over Ecuadorian-American fighter Amanda Alequin in July.