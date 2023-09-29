Xiong Jing Nan doesn’t see a clear winner between Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee: “It will be 50-50”

Reigning ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Panda’ Xiong Jing Nan found it extremely difficult to make a winning pick for Stamp vs. Ham at ONE Fight Night 14.

Perhaps one of the few people who isn’t mesmerized by Stamp’s star qualities, Xiong Jing Nan has come to the conclusion that there’s more than what meets the eye with South Korean underdog Ham Seo Hee.

Despite popular opinion, the Chinese superstar finds it difficult to pick a clear winner. We all know that Stamp has some of the best Muay Thai and kickboxing skills on the planet.

However, Ham Seo Hee also has a history of making fights go her way by using brute force, technique, and strategy.

Xiong Jing Nan, therefore, finds it impossible to pick one side over the other.

Speaking to ONE this week, she said:

“It will be an exciting and interesting fight. Both of them have their own styles, and I would say it will be 50-50. Taking advantage of opportunities is very important in this game.”

As Xiong explains, to be truly successful in this matchup one has to take advantage of the small opportunities the fight gives you. Although Ham is not known to be a finisher, if the opportunity arises, she can give Stamp a lot of trouble on the feet and on the ground.

The South Korean slugger has had more than a decade of MMA experience competing against some of the best fighters across Asia. Despite her brevity in ONE Championship, she’s a former Rizin, Jewels, and Road FC champion with an incredible ability to keep up a strong and fast pace for five hard rounds.

A natural brawler, you will see no quit coming from Ham Seo Hee this Friday night. Stamp, on the other hand, has slowly built her legacy under a big spotlight. Everyone knows who she is. Ever since she transitioned from Muay Thai and kickboxing to MMA, Stamp has been on the radar.

Like in all her fights, the Thai superstar will give the best version of herself. More so now, that she’s so close to becoming a rare three-sport world champion.

ONE Fight Night 14 will be broadcast live from Singapore Indoor Stadium at U.S. primetime on Friday, September 29 via Amazon Prime Video.