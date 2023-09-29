Xiong Jing Nan honored to figure in special rules match like fellow champs Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang

ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan is honored to follow in the footsteps of fellow superstars Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang Jitmuangnon in competing in special rules matches.

‘The Panda’ is set to engage in a special rules striking match with Thai phenom Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video on September 29 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

It is along the lines of the four-round superfight between MMA champion Johnson and Muay Thai king Rodtang in March last year in Japan. There the two fought under custom-set rules which mixed Muay Thai and MMA and made use of MMA four-ounce gloves. ‘Mighty Mouse’ won the match by submission during the second round, which used MMA rules.

At the virtual press conference for ONE Fight Night 14, Xiong Jing Nan shared that she is looking forward to her special showdown with ‘Wondergirl’ and take on a different challenge, saying:

“Yes, my initial reaction was that I wanted to get a fight like DJ vs Rodtang. I’m very happy that I’m able to have this special rules striking fight because I’m able to challenge myself.”

Watch the press conference below:

The scheduled catchweight special rules striking match between Xiong Jing Nan and ‘Wondergirl’ will have them only allowed to use punches while sporting four-ounce gloves. Kicks, knees, and elbows are prohibited, with the match scored under ONE Championship’s kickboxing and Muay Thai rules with a 10-point must system.

ONE Fight Night 14 is the first outing of Xiong Jing Nan since September last year, where she successfully defended the ONE strawweight world title against atomweight queen Angela Lee in their all-champion clash. She won by unanimous decision.

‘Wondergirl,’ meanwhile, is out to get back on the winning track after being dealt a loss by Australian Lisa Kyriacou in July in their strawweight MMA clash.

ONE Fight Night 14 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.