“You got to take risks” – Danial Williams on his willingness to exchange fire with fire inside the pocket

‘Mini-T’ Danial Williams is the type of fighter who likes to exchange fire with fire when he’s inside the cage.

The Thai-Australian striker, who returns to action this Friday against ‘Thunder Kid’ Lito Adiwang at ONE Fight Night 19, loves to produce exciting fights. But in order to do so, he’s got to take risks.

Williams is known for his ‘leave it all in the ring’ fighting style, which is the reason why he’s such a fan favorite. Against Lito Adiwang, the plan remains the same. He won’t hold back if an opportunity presents itself - even if it means getting in harm's way.

Ahead of his battle at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand, ‘Mini-T’ told Cageside Press:

“Sometimes you got to take risks and I understand too. Like when you get into those exchanges you can turn it into a 50/50, who lands first.”

See the full interview below:

Danial Williams has some big goals to fulfill this year. One of them is to bounce back from a trio of losses he suffered in both kickboxing and MMA. Meanwhile, Lito Adiwang returns with a bit of momentum on his side, entering the bout with two dominant wins last year.

The journey ahead for Williams is going to be tough, especially against an opponent like Adiwang who isn’t afraid to meet you in the middle. That’s why fans can’t miss this fight - it’s a ‘don’t blink or you’ll miss the knockout’ type of brawl.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live in US primetime on February 16, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America

Danial Williams finds beekeeping as a therapeutic hobby away from hustle and bustle of martial arts

When Danial Williams isn’t thinking about destroying his next opponent, he enjoys immersing himself in nature.

Many fighters have hobbies that steer them away from their stressed and busy lives. However, not many hobbies are as unconventional as beekeeping. The truth is, for Williams, beekeeping has provided healing benefits to him.

Ahead of his fight, he told ONE:

“Right now, it’s therapeutic, just being out in nature and learning something different. I think the main thing is bees help me practice being calm and present, away from the hustle and bustle of martial arts.”