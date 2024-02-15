ONE strawweight MMA contender Lito Adiwang expects nothing less than a good old scrap from Danial Williams this coming Friday.

After all, ‘Thunder Kid’ is all about giving fans a bang for their hard-earned bucks, and he knows ‘Mini T’ is the perfect opponent for a slugfest extravaganza.

We’re just a couple of days away from the action-packed ONE Fight Night 19 event inside ‘The Mecca of Muay Thai’ Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Apart from the main event showdown between Jonathan Haggerty and Felipe Lobo, this must-watch MMA bout between Adiwang and Williams certainly has fireworks written all over it.

While Adiwang is thrilled to exchange fists with a fellow headhunter, he’s also fully aware of the risks that come with it.

The Filipino warrior told The MMA Superfan on YouTube:

“I know that this is a dangerous fight. His striking style alone makes him a worthy foe. I need to establish my confidence and I need to believe [that I’ll win].”

Furthermore, Adiwang said he needs to orchestrate his attacks carefully and not leave any room for error against a brilliant striker like Williams. He added:

“I’ll have to methodically plan out my strikes so I can deliver the best outcome possible. Even if I know that my skills are better, it won’t work once I doubt myself. It boils down to my game plan and my confidence.”

Watch Lito Adiwang’s full interview:

Lito Adiwang grateful to resume career after worrisome ACL injury

After 18 months on the shelf due to a horrific knee injury, Lito Adiwang overcame the odds and came back triumphantly last year.

‘Thunder Kid’ made up for lost time, announcing his return with a 23-second KO of Adrian Mattheis at ONE Friday Fights 34. The SOMA Fight Club affiliate then kept the ball rolling by avenging his previous defeat to Jeremy Miado at ONE Fight Night 16.

Needless to say, Lito Adiwang is not taking anything for granted as he looks to extend that winning streak to three. He added:

“Super happy with this activity. I’m blessed to be in this position. I lost 18 months of my career due to an injury, and now I’m entering my third fight in six months. I visualized this, with a good comeback, I know that I can continue fighting.”

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live on US Primetime on February 16, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America