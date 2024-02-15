“You’ll enjoy it” – British superstar Jonathan Haggerty says nothing beats training Muay Thai in Thailand’s tropical climate

Two-sport world champion Jonathan Haggerty is living the dream of training and living in Thailand.

Less than a year ago, the 26-year-old star left his hometown in England to completely immerse himself in Thai culture.

During the last eight months, Haggerty’s been able to prioritize Muay Thai training with the best coaches and training partners he could have ever asked for. Suffice to say, ‘The General’ doesn’t regret moving to Thailand. In fact, he enjoys it so much that even the hot weather doesn’t present a problem.

Speaking Thai influencer Mike Yu, Haggerty said:

“It’s hot. You’d probably be able to do two rounds for the first week you get here. But you’ll get used to it. You’ll enjoy it.”

See the interview below:

Since training in Thailand, Haggerty’s athletic performances have never looked better at Knowlesy Academy. Learning from new coaches and expert training partners, for instance, has been a major game-changer in the way he carries himself inside the ring.

Now that he’s become a rare two-sport world champion, Haggerty is confident he’ll make history again this Friday by defending his Muay Thai crown against Felipe ‘Demolition Man’ Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19.

Watch Jonathan Haggerty’s world title defense live in US primetime on February 16, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Jonathan Haggerty is thankful to ONE for generous bonuses in major fights

One of the reasons why Jonathan Haggerty has been able to call Thailand home, perhaps indefinitely, is because ONE Championship has changed his life for the better.

Bonuses in ONE are awarded to fighters who deliver exceptional performances on any major fight card. Generally, there is a $50,000 USD payout, but if the performance is beyond impressive, then a fighter could look at earning a mammoth $100,000 USD.

In regards to Jonathan Haggerty, the UK star has been piling up bonuses since defeating Muay Thai legend Mongkolpetch Petchyindee back in 2022. The most he’s pocketed was a maximum of $100,000 USD, which he earned in his last outing against Fabricio Andrade at ONE Fight Night 16 in November.

Securing another bonus is the perfect incentive to finish Felipe Lobo at all costs:

“I’m very thankful, being able to get all the bonuses and to be very secure here in Thailand, to do what I love and obviously support my girlfriend as well,” Haggerty told ONE. “I’m very thankful for ONE and Chatri. I’ll just keep putting on performances and then stacking them bonuses.”