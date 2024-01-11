“You need to be fully focused” - Bantamweight MMA star Artem Belakh turns sole concentration to MMA

After losing in his previous fight, Russian MMA star Artem Belakh changed his approach in training. He is now putting full focus on it to avoid a repeat of what happened to him last time around.

The 27-year-old Krasnodar native lost by TKO to South Korean Kwon Won Il in their bantamweight MMA clash back in June. It is a result that he will try to avoid in his scheduled return to action later this week.

Belakh will go up against veteran Mongolian fighter Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video on January 12 in Bangkok, Thailand. It is part of a nine-fight offering, which is ONE Championship’s first U.S. primetime event of the year, happening at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Speaking to ONE Championship in an interview, Belakh said the defeat he absorbed in his previous fight served as a wake-up call for him, particularly the need to be all-in in what he does to be in a better position to succeed.

The Tiger Muay Thai affiliate said:

“Also, I am fully focused on MMA now - I no longer work any other jobs. I think this is also a very important change in my approach and training in general, because you need to be fully focused to go far.”

Artem Belakh made his ONE Championship debut in October 2022, when he scored a unanimous decision victory over Brazilian Leandro Issa.

Baatarkhuu, 35, meanwhile, made his last year and won all of his three fights. His most recent victory was over Filipino Jhanlo Mark Sangiao in August by submission in the second round.

ONE Fight Night 18 will air live in U.S. primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Artem Belakh promises an exciting performance at ONE Fight Night 18

Artem Belakh said part of his drive to give more focus to MMA is to produce entertaining matches every time he goes to battle. It is something he is out to showcase when he returns to action this week.

He told ONE Championship in an interview:

“I'm happy to get back to work and give it my 100%. If you want to see how a man enjoys his work, don't miss this fight!”

ONE Fight Night 18 is headlined by the featherweight MMA showdown between Russian Shamil Gasanov and South Korean Oh Ho Taek.