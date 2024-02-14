“You put it all into perspective” - Danial Williams says conversation with Jeremy Miado deepened his respect for martial arts

Three-sport superstar Danial Williams learned a lot from former foe Jeremy Miado.

This Friday night, February 16, ‘Mini T’ returns to Bangkok’s Mecca of Muay Thai — Lumpinee Boxing Stadium — for a showdown with strawweight standout and back-to-back winner Lito Adiwang. The bout will go down as part of a stacked ONE Fight Night 19 lineup airing live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada.

Speaking with South Cross Combat ahead of his highly anticipated return to the Circle, Danial Williams revealed that a conversation with Filipino fan favorite Jeremy Miado put things into perspective as he continues to work his way up the divisional ladder.

“I'm like, man you put it all into perspective,” Williams said. “You're like beating a family for this and I'm like joking like ‘Yeah I'll get a new patio at my house.’ Like, it just puts things into perspective and the type of caliber I'm up against in this top five are the top guys in ONE Championship.”

Danial Williams has shared the Circle with some of ONE Championship’s best

Williams enters Friday night’s scrap looking to get back into the win column in MMA after suffering a third-round knockout to Miado in October 2022. Since then, ‘Mini T’ has spent time in the world of kickboxing, competing against ONE world champions Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Jonathan Di Bella.

That experience will undoubtedly prove invaluable against an electrifying striker like Lito Adiwang.

‘Thunder Kid’ rides into The Land of Smiles as a winner in his last two bouts, finishing Adrian Mattheis in just 23 seconds at ONE Friday Fights 34 in September. Six weeks later, he returned and earned a unanimous decision over countryman Jeremy Miado at ONE Fight Night 16.

Who leaves Lumpinee with their hand raised? Danial Williams or Lito Adiwang? Let us know your prediction in the comments section below.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo live and for free in U.S. primetime on February 16.