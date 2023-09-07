Submission grappling sensation Danielle Kelly is once again inspiring fans and her fellow Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioners.

On September 29, Kelly will return to the circle in hopes of making ONE Championship history as part of the promotion’s stacked ONE Fight Night 14 lineup. Kelly looks to leave Singapore Indoor Stadium with 26 pounds of gold wrapped around her waist as she competes for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world championship.

Weeks away from her highly anticipated title tilt, Danielle Kelly took to Instagram to deliver a message of inspiration, citing her own struggles as a child and the lengths she went to rise above and become an international grappling sensation.

Inspired by the photogenic superstar’s words, fans lit up the comments section with words of encouragement as she marches toward the most important match of her career:

“Rockstar! Very cool to grow up in the sport with you! ❤️”

“Yes yes yes!!! Cheering for you!! Get that strap !”

“👏👏👏 be proud and be a role model for young ladies everywhere. My daughters are watching 💯❤️✌️”

“Lost my dad when I was 17 been rough the last 23yrs… you’re an inspiration to those you dont even know… 🙏🏽”

“Amazing role model dor kiddos! My daughter loves watching your matches and train. Shes working on her TKD green belt. I've been going through gracie academy Bully Proof with her dor 3 yrs now.”

“You’re already a champion in life. Now go get that belt!”

“Proud of you and who you continue to become 🩵 time to bring that belt home 🔥”

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.