“You’re doing it because you love it” - British Muay Thai icon Liam Harrison’s advice to fighters who are struggling mentally

British Muay Thai star Liam Harrison has a bit of advice for any fighters — whether novice or veteran — who are struggling with stress and anxiety going into a fight.

With more than 20 years of experience and well over 100 fights to his credit, ‘Hitman’ is one of the most beloved fighters in the history of the art of eight limbs. Harrison is also a strong advocate for mental health in combat sports. Recently, the one-time ONE world title challenger shared a word of advice on how to manage pre-fight anxieties for struggling athletes.

“If you’re having any doubts and anxieties and you’re and all this and the other, just think why you’re doing it,” Harrison said in an interview with MindfulNews. “No one’s forcing you. If you’ve been master of a fight and thinking, ‘Oh, I’m really nervous. I’m really worried,’ no one’s forcing you to do it. You’re doing it because you love it. You love it and you want it to test your skills against someone else and it’s all these things you learn in the gym.

“You want to put your skill set to the test and see what you’ve been learning and put it into action. No one’s forcing you to do it. I always say that. Just think why you’re doing it. Because you love this sport and you want to test yourself. It’s not like a massive war. It won’t be the end of the world. Just get in there. Win, lose, or draw does not matter."

“Just fight your hardest because when you get out of that ring, there’s only one person you’re going to have to look at and that’s yourself.”

Liam Harrison hoping for a return to the Circle in April 2024

The three-time Muay Thai world champion has been out of action since suffering a brutal knee injury in the opening minutes of his title tilt with then-bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Hama at ONE on Prime Video 1. Liam Harrison underwent surgery in January and is nearing a return to the Circle.

Though no official date has been announced for his long-awaited comeback, ‘Hitman’ hopes that he’ll be ready to go in the second quarter of 2024.

“Yeah, so hopefully I can fight around April time that'd be nice,” Harrison told the South China Moring Post.

Until then, you can relive some of Harrison’s most exciting highlights courtesy of ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel.