ONE Championship gave combat sports fans all they could handle with a massive doubleheader this past weekend with ONE Friday Fights 58 and ONE Fight Night 21, with the latter event being a landmark one for heavyweight MMA star Ben Tynan.

'Vanilla Thunder' entered the event with the hopes of keeping his momentum going by defeating Duke Didier in the undercard of the event.

Despite 'The Duke of Canberra' putting his best foot forward, Tynan's power was just too much to overcome, and he succumbed to a TKO midway through the first round.

Following the win, Tynan decided to take aim at three-division ONE MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin during his post-fight interview, where he criticized 'Sladkiy' for holding the heavyweight MMA world title despite also ruling as the middleweight and light heavyweight MMA world champion.

Malykhin has since responded to Tynan's callout, and the Russian monster mocked Tynan's shirt-ripping victory celebration and posted a thrilling caption (originally written in Russian) to match the Instagram post:

"In the first round, we will check whose wrestling is better, and in the second - boxing. But it seems to me that this fight will never come to the boxing test @vanillathundermma, your bedtime will come in the first round."

Anatoly Malykhin makes open call to heavyweight MMA stars

Malykhin is out to prove that he is a fighting champion and ensure that everyone knows that he will step into the ONE Circle again to defend his heavyweight MMA world title.

During his appearance at ONE Fight Night 21, Malykhin was asked about what was next for him and called out the likes of 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane and Amir Aliakbari to challenge him.

Malykhin's most recent bout came in March at ONE 166, where he defeated Reinier de Ridder to add the ONE middleweight MMA world title to his collection with the ONE light heavyweight and heavyweight MMA world championships.

